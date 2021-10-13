NYPD officer in custody after allegedly killing woman, shooting another inside NYC home: Sources

The incident was reported Wednesday night just after 5 p.m. at a home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.
The woman her partner was with has died and her partner is said to be stable, sources say.
Sources say the the off-duty officer is in custody.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
