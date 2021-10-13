NYPD officer in custody after allegedly killing woman, shooting another inside NYC home: Sources

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sources tell Eyewitness News an off-duty NYPD officer, who's assigned to the 72nd precinct, shot both her partner and a woman that she found her partner with.

The incident was reported Wednesday night just after 5 p.m. at a home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

The woman her partner was with has died and her partner is said to be stable, sources say.



Sources say the the off-duty officer is in custody.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

