NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in confrontation in Harlem apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5640391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has more from the hospital.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot in his bulletproof vest in a violent early morning confrontation with a suspect in Harlem.The suspect was shot and killed.It happened at a building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.Police Commissioner James O'Neill said that eight NYPD officers responded to a 911 call in the building from a woman who said a man was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass.The woman's sister says that her sister was forced to call the police."She said that the man is dead in front of my door," the woman's sister said, "She's the one who called because he was acting, a little off the rocker. He was acting crazy."When officers arrived, they began a search for the suspect. One officer, a 7-year veteran of the force, suddenly came upon the man who was standing the hallway naked, and holding a semiautomatic 9mm handgun, according to police.The officer was shot once in his bulletproof vest during the violent struggle. Commissioner O'Neill said you could see the suspect and officer fall to the ground on the bodycam video. "It's extremely disturbing," O'Neill said of the video.Fellow officers ran to assist and fired several rounds at the 29-year-old suspect. He was killed.The handgun was recovered in the hallway."Thank God, because of his vest, he's alive and well," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "He's an example of bravery and strength.""Those seconds and minutes seem like hours, and he stayed in there and did what he had to do," said Pat Lynch, PBA president. "He was struggling and fighting for his life and your life."The officer was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Morningside Heights where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. O'Neill showed the media the bullethole in the officer's bulletproof vest and said that the officer was also punched several times by the suspect.He added that the suspect has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, mostly for domestic violence.The injured officer was joined at his bedside by his wife, also an NYPD officer that he met while in the academy. Mayor de Blasio said that they have a family together.This is the fourth police-involved shooting in just eight days in the city, but it's the first of those where an officer was shot.----------