Long Island woman found guilty in hit-and-run death of NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A Long Island woman has been found guilty on all counts in the hit-and-run death of an NYPD detective in Queens back in 2021.

34-year-old Jessica Beauvais, of Hempstead, was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and other offenses in the death of NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos.

Prosecutors say Beauvais admitted drinking and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel on April 27, 2021.

Detective Tsakos, a member of the department's highway unit, was directing traffic after a separate crash on the Long Island Expressway when Beauvais sped through the traffic cones in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat and struck the detective.

Tsakos was thrown into the air, landing some 170 feet away on the highway's shoulder, prosecutors said.

His left leg was severed from the knee down, and he died at a nearby hospital.

Beauvais fled the scene and was arrested after police chased her for three miles. Two hours after the incident, investigators said, she had a blood alcohol content of .15, well above the legal limit of .08.

"The defendant had absolutely no business being behind the wheel," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "Her selfish decision-making and recklessness led to a horrific, senseless tragedy that left Detective Tsakos' widow to raise their two young children without their father. We are grateful for the jury's verdict and hope it brings at least some measure of solace to the detective's loved ones."

Beauvais faces up to 27 years in prison. Sentencing is set for December.

RELATED: Thousands attend wake for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.