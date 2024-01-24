NYPD officer injured attempting to stop reported stolen vehicle at Harlem River Drive

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured while attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle in Manhattan Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Harlem River Drive near Exit 24.

Officers were near Harlem River Drive and West 155th Street, when they received a hit about a stolen vehicle, a red Toyota Highlander.

During their pursuit of the vehicle, officers clipped the Highlander, forcing the driver to stop.

When the officers got out of their vehicle, the driver of the Highlander attempted drive off and hit the door of the patrol car which then struck an officer.

The Highlander took off and the officer was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

