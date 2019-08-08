NYPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest on child pornography charges.

38-year-old John Telesca was arrested at his home in Port Chester Thursday by investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

According to a felony complaint, Telesca was found to have at least 60 images of nude children approximately eight to 13 years of age on his digital devices and shared through email.

He is charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Telesca, a patrol officer with the NYPD in the Bronx, was released on $5,000 bail. He is due back in court on Sept. 12.

