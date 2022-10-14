NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are recovering after they were hit by a car in the Bronx.
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
The two officers were chasing after a shoplifting suspect when all three of them were hit by a vehicle.
They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and talked to investigators.
