NYPD officers reunited with blind man they rescued from subway tracks, honored with commendation

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were reunited with a blind man they pulled to safety after he stumbled off a subway platform in Brooklyn last week.The officers leaped into action after the 61-year-old man fell from the platform at the Grant Avenue station in East New York.Detective Henry Greco and Officer Jason Macaluso, both assigned to patrol city housing, quickly pulled the man to safety."Sir, are you OK?" one of the officers asked the man, in body camera video. "I'm glad we saw you."Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey praised the officers for their quick thinking.As MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber honored them, they were surprised by their victim's appearance in the MTA boardroom.The MTA awarded the officers with "Hero of the Subway" commendations.----------