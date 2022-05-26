Society

NYPD officers reunited with blind man they rescued from subway tracks, honored with commendation

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD officers reunited with blind man they saved from oncoming subway

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were reunited with a blind man they pulled to safety after he stumbled off a subway platform in Brooklyn last week.

The officers leaped into action after the 61-year-old man fell from the platform at the Grant Avenue station in East New York.

Detective Henry Greco and Officer Jason Macaluso, both assigned to patrol city housing, quickly pulled the man to safety.

"Sir, are you OK?" one of the officers asked the man, in body camera video. "I'm glad we saw you."

Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey praised the officers for their quick thinking.



As MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber honored them, they were surprised by their victim's appearance in the MTA boardroom.

The MTA awarded the officers with "Hero of the Subway" commendations.

ALSO READ: A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings following Uvalde elementary attack
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement says the United States has seen a sharp rise in deadly mass shootings.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast new yorkbrooklynnew york citymtamta heronypdrescuefall on tracksblind
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Adams to meet with NYC business leaders in wake of subway shooting
3 homicides in 3 hours in Brooklyn, police search for gunmen
Live | Eyewitness News 24 x 7
AccuWeather: Clouds return, PM shower possible
After shootings, Hochul looks at raising age for guns in NY
Former Capital Cities/ABC Chairman and CEO Tom Murphy dies at 96
Show More
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
NYC mayor, chancellor call on parents to take role in school safety
Alleged shooter in unprovoked subway murder ordered held without bail
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
More TOP STORIES News