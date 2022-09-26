3 police officers injured while making arrest in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three police officers sustained minor injuries while taking a suspect into custody in Brooklyn.

The officers had responded to 11th Avenue and 63rd Street in Dyker Heights on Sunday night for an incident involving harassment.

A crowd gathered at the scene, and a scuffle ensued between the officers and the suspect.

One officer suffered a rolled ankle, another suffered a head injury and the third officer fainted.

