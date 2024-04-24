2 off-duty NYPD officers accused of sexually abusing woman in Bronx bar in 2023

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two off-duty NYPD officers are accused of sexually abusing a drunk woman in a Bronx bar in 2023.

Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 40, and Christian Garcia, 32, both face several charges, including sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

The two officers were arraigned on Tuesday, with bail set on both.

Prosecutors say the pair assaulted a woman after meeting her in a bar in the Bronx last year.

Both officers are suspended without pay.

