NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video

The traffic agent was on duty and in uniform during the attack

A NYPD parking agent was attacked in Brooklyn on Monday after issuing a parking summons.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- No one likes getting a parking ticket. But in Brooklyn on Monday, a suspect took action against an on-duty NYPD traffic enforcement agent.

The agent, who was in uniform, was issuing a parking summons to a vehicle near Avenue Z and 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay when he was approached by the suspect.

According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.

Surveillance video shows the suspect knock the agent's hat off his head and push him.

The suspect then drove off in the summonsed vehicle. The suspect was driving a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI with a New York license plate.

If you have information in regard to this incident, you can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or submit the tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.