Video shows gun firing as NYPD police officers wrestle weapon away from suspect

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD released a dramatic video on Monday of its officers wrestling a gun from a suspect during which the weapon went off.

The officers were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun when they saw the 34-year-old man holding a weapon while sitting in a car near the intersection of Neptune Avenue and West 20th Street in Coney Island on October 27.

The officers approached the car and shouted for the man to drop the gun.

After he refused several commands, one of the officers tried to grab the weapon and a struggle ensued.

As several officers tried to remove the gun from the suspect's hand, a shot was fired.

Ultimately they got the gun away from him and the suspect was arrested.

Officials say the officers got a very dangerous man off the street.

"That person who was disarmed, he actually shot a female at an earlier point and that just goes on to the bravery of the men and women of this department," Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety Phil Banks said.

The officers involved received special honors from Mayor Eric Adams on Monday.

