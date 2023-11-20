New York City Council holds hearing on NYPD radio broadcasts

N.J. Burkett has more on the plan ahead of Monday's council hearing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is holding a hearing Monday about public police radio.

Months ago, ten precincts in Brooklyn cut their radio broadcasts off from the press and public.

The NYPD plans to encrypt all radio transmissions by the end of 2024.

Police say the decision keeps officers and the public safe.

However, it slows the media's ability to cover police and crime.

Journalists are being allowed to voice their opinions during Monday's City Council meeting.

