2 NYPD officers whose fathers died in line of duty vow to honor their legacy at promotion ceremony

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers whose fathers died in the line of duty were promoted Friday morning at the police academy.

A promotion in the NYPD brings new responsibilities but with the same commitment to protect and serve New Yorkers, but for Officer Francesca Mosomillo, 28, it means another step in the journey for badge number 20316.

"I'm very humbled that I'm bringing my dad, his police shield into the detective bureau," she said. "And it's the first five digit shield number for detectives."

Her father, Anthony Mosomillo, was shot and killed in 1998 while attempting to arrest a drug dealer for missing court.

Now 26 years later, his daughter, wearing that same badge number, was promoted to detective.

"I know that he was nice to everyone, no matter how much time you had on the job," she said. "So just, you know, being kind and helping my community as best as I can."

Mosomillo was one of hundreds of New York's Finest to receive promotions during Friday's ceremony.

"I knew early on that she was going to follow in her father's footsteps," Margaret Mosomillo said. "I saw them from when she was very young with her dad, and he always told her to put her best foot forward. I'm just really overwhelmed."

Like Mosomillo, Officer Steven McDonald put his life and body on the line to serve New Yorkers. McDonald did not let his limitations limit him from showing others how to live the right way and how to lead with love.

"So, you know, my dad said before he passed, love is the way," said Capt. Conor McDonald.

That's the message McDonald says he shares with his young daughter after being promoted to captain.

His father was shot in the line of duty in Central Park in 1986 while trying to stop a bike thief. He was left paralyzed but it never slowed him down.

McDonald turned his tragedy into a new purpose to inspire and support fellow officers until his death in 2017 at age 59.

"It wasn't a path that I would have chosen for him, but it was a path that he chose and I'm very proud of him," his widow Patti Ann McDonald said.

After 14 years on the job, McDonald said he'll continue to use his father's message of love and perseverance -- but now as a captain.

"I've been very blessed, I've been very lucky, the men and women who I've worked with who have crossed paths with in this job, in this city, they've always treated me right," McDonald said.

