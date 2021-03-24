NYPD releases video of shooting in Williamsbridge, Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released video of a shooting in the Bronx.

The video shows the suspect opening fire on Fenton Avenue in Williamsbridge.

It happened late Sunday night.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.



The suspect remains at large.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking that person down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ: MTA heroes help save commuter after vicious attack in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

MTA workers Nicole Bullock and Evadnie Dorson are being recognized for their heroic actions.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymta heronypdshootingcrimestopperscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter's body recovered after deadly Spring Valley fire
De Blasio to announce 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins | LIVE
Watch: Trashcan explodes in Times Square Subway Station
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Show More
Your stimulus and tax refund questions answered by 7 On Your Side
AccuWeather Forecast: Damp and cooler
COVID Updates: Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20M doses by end of month
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
More TOP STORIES News