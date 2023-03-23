NYPD uncovers cache of weapons submerged in Jamaica Bay

Aside from the catch of the day, divers recovered 14 guns.

JAMAICA BAY, Queens (WABC) -- A startling discovery led the NYPD into the Jamaica Bay, where they retrieved more than a dozen firearms.

The discovery was after a fisherman found three assault rifles inside a plastic bag near Beach 38th Street and Norton Drive at around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Equipped with scuba gear, NYPD divers then recovered another 14 handguns in shallow waters.

The search for more weapons will continue.

