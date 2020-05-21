NYPD rookie officer charged with murder in off-duty shooting on Long Island

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- The New York state attorney general has announced the arrest of an NYPD off-duty officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Long Island man.
Officer Errick Allen, 26, of North Massapequa, is charged of second degree murder.
Allen is said to have fired a shot that killed 25-year-old Christopher Curro, of West Babylon, during a dispute on Langdon Road in Farmingdale just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Detectives were told he was attempting to break up a fight between friends when he became involved in a struggle, and shots were fired.
"As a result of that discharge, an individual was struck in the head and killed," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Allen is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
"We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty to end another man's life," said New York Attorney General Letitia James. "My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law."
Allen is a rookie who recently graduated from the Police Academy. He had been assigned to the 109th Precinct in Queens.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the suspect and victim were childhood friends and grew up together.
"They lived near each other in Farmingdale," he said. "I will tell you they were friendly, they did know each other. They somehow got into a disagreement last night, and that's when the weapon was produced."
The NYPD has also suspended Allen without pay for 30 days.
