Former NYPD sergeant sentenced for beating inmate in holding cell

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty and was sentenced for assaulting an inmate inside a Manhattan Central Booking holding cell.

Adrian DeJesus, 38, was assigned to Central Booking back in October 2022. He got into a verbal dispute with an inmate who was awaiting arraignment. He entered the cell and pushed the victim repeatedly against the wall. Then, he dragged him across the floor and hit him in the face.

DeJesus never reported the use of force or complete any paperwork.

"Today former Sergeant Dejesus admitted to assaulting an individual in a holding cell and never reporting the incident. Members of the NYPD work hard day and night to keep us safe, and they must make quick and difficult decisions every day. In an instance where misconduct does occur, we must follow the facts to ensure the law is upheld and help build stronger law enforcement and community relations," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

DeJesus pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct, one count of falsifying business records, and one count of attempted assault.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and must attend a five-week anger management diversion class.

He was terminated by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case.

