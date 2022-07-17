NYPD sergeant fires weapon after gunfire erupts in Soundview, Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects who exchanged gunfire in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Investigators say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an NYPD sergeant.

It happened just after midnight along Morrison Avenue.

The sergeant said he spotted two gunmen firing at each other.

One suspect managed to drive away, while the other ran off.



The sergeant says he ran after that man, who then pointed a gun at him.

The sergeant fired his weapon but no one was hit. The sergeant was taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in his ears.

Both suspects remain at large.

