NYPD officers rush to rescue man who fell on subway tracks in the Bronx: VIDEO

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A daring rescue was caught on police body camera footage when officers rushed to save a man who had fallen onto subway tracks in the Bronx on Monday morning.

Three officers were on patrol at the Fordham Road subway station when they received reports of a man who had fallen on the tracks.

Police body camera video showed the three officers running to the subway platform, saying "we have to stop the train."

One of the officers dropped down to the subway tracks while the other two helped hoist the man up from the platform edge.

The officers then rendered aid to the man after pulling him to safety.

