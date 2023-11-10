The vandalism occured during a protest in Midtown Thursday evening.

Several NYPD vehicles vandalized during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several NYPD vehicles were vandalized during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Manhattan Thursday evening, according to police

The protest started at the New York Public Library on 42nd Street, where many students were participating in a school walkout.

The vehicles were parked outside of The New York Times Building where dozens of people entered the lobby before police blocked the doors.

At least one of the protestors spray painted "Free Gaza" on a vehicle, police said.

Schools Chancellor David Banks warned district employees to keep their political views separate from their jobs. He says they have a shared responsibility to promote inclusiveness and diversity.

