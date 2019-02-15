NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside Bronx bodega

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman fatally stabbed a 70-year-old man inside a Bronx bodega Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman stabbed the victim man in the chest inside a deli on Westchester Avenue just after noon.

The man was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not been released, nor have the circumstances of the stabbing other than to say it was the result of a dispute.

