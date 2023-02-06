Nearly 5,000 runners compete in NYRR Manhattan 10k, city themed race

Nearly 5,000 runners bundled up Sunday and completed a full six-mile loop in the NYRR Manhattan 10k.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Nearly 5,000 runners bundled up Sunday and completed a full six-mile loop in the NYRR Manhattan 10k.

The race took runners through Central Park to celebrate the iconic Manhattan spot.

Not only did runners take in the park's scenery, but the competitors could also see landmarks like Harlem Hill, the Three Sisters, and Cat Hill.

Runners from local Manhattan run clubs, including Central Park Track Club and the New York Flyers, two of the city's oldest clubs, raced in the 10k.

Many clubs even attended the NYRR Club Night on Thursday.

Just like classic NYC taxi cabs, the race sported colors of yellow and black to stay in theme.

Tyler Cooper of Arlington, VA finished first for the men, with a time of 33 minutes and 34 seconds.

New York's very own Katarina Mayer and Zackary Harris came in first for the women and non-binary runners, respectively.

Mayer raced as part of the Dashing Whippets Running Club and had a time of 38 minutes and 42 seconds

Harris raced with the Run Club: Front Runners NY and finished with a time of 40 minutes and 16 seconds.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.