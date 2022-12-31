NYRR Midnight Run to ring in 2023 with 4-mile trek through Central Park

The event is near capacity, but as of noon on December 31st, there were still slots available.

The annual New York Road Runners (NYRR) Midnight Run begins with a display of fireworks. Toni Yates reports.

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- More than 3500 runners are expected to kick off 2023 on the right - or perhaps left - foot.

'It's an amazing way to kick off the New Year, with 3 to 4,000 of your closest friends navigating 4 miles in Central Park," said NYRR Senior Vice President Ted Metellus.

There will also be sparkling cider halfway through the course for runners to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

The event ends with a festive after-party for joggers.

Organizers say it's a great, healthy tradition that dates back to the 1970s.

The event is near capacity, but as of noon on December 31st, there were still slots available.

You can register at nyrr.org/races/nyrrmidnightrun

