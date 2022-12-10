  • Full Story
NYRR Frosty 5K in Prospect Park benefits youth and community programs

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, December 10, 2022 7:48PM
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYRR Frosty 5K raised funds for the New York Road Runners' Youth and community programs on Saturday.

Nearly 5,000 adult runners and almost 800 kids participated in Prospect Park, Brooklyn to kick off the winter running season.

All proceeds from the adult race went toward NYRR's free, year-round youth and community programs, including Rising New York Road Runners, which serves over 100,000 students from ages 2 to 18 in New York City and nationwide.

Rising New York Road Runners is a free youth fitness program that helps kids develop the ability, confidence, and desire to be physically active for life.

