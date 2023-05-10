Public sector nurses in New York City rally for safer staff ratios and better pay.

Public sector nurses in New York City rally for changes in new contract deal

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Nurses who work for public hospitals and mayoral agencies in New York City plan to rally Wednesday, sounding the alarm that vulnerable patients may soon not get the help they need.

The rally is being held in Foley Square at 11:30 a.m.

Private sector nurses went on strike for three days back in January and they won deals that included safer staff-to-patient ratios.

Now, public sector nurses through New York State Nurses Association are calling for the same deal.

They say they're facing high turnover rates and understaffing.

They also want to close the pay gap with the private sector, which for newly graduated nurses will be $19,000.

NYSNA represents more than 42,000 members in New York State.

They are New York's largest union and professional association for registered nurses.

