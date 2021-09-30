NYPD investigating whether 2 members have ties to far-right 'Oath Keepers'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11058699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating whether two active members have ties to the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers."I'm real concerned. Organizations that supported the insurrection on January 6th in Washington, organizations that are trying to destroy our democratic freedoms, undermine our nation, undermine our people, that's very, very troubling to me that anyone would want to be a part of that," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.An NYPD spokesperson would only say, "The incident is under internal review."Mayoral spokesperson Bill Neidhardt said, "The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization. An immediate internal investigation has been launched."Mayor de Blasio indicated ties to the group could be, "the kind of thing that would disqualify them from serving. There are very, very clear penalties for that kind of activity."The mayor promised to keep people posted on the results of the investigation.