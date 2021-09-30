NYPD investigating whether 2 members have ties to far-right 'Oath Keepers'

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD investigating whether 2 members tied to 'Oath Keepers'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating whether two active members have ties to the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers.

"I'm real concerned. Organizations that supported the insurrection on January 6th in Washington, organizations that are trying to destroy our democratic freedoms, undermine our nation, undermine our people, that's very, very troubling to me that anyone would want to be a part of that," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

An NYPD spokesperson would only say, "The incident is under internal review."

Mayoral spokesperson Bill Neidhardt said, "The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization. An immediate internal investigation has been launched."



Mayor de Blasio indicated ties to the group could be, "the kind of thing that would disqualify them from serving. There are very, very clear penalties for that kind of activity."

The mayor promised to keep people posted on the results of the investigation.

ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynypdmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY man stabs 3 neighbors, 1 fatally, before taking own life: PD
FBI returns to Laundrie home in Florida
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
NYPD: Driver who killed woman, hit 13 cars was speeding, on coke
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Powerball jackpot surges again; $1 million ticket sold in Brooklyn
Show More
Long Island woman celebrates 108th birthday with parade
3 victims randomly assaulted in 4 hour span on street in NYC
Couple surprised by location of now-viral accidental Amazon delivery
NYC teen shot while being chased is 3rd 16-year-old killed in 2 days
Search for man who sexually assaulted woman on walking path in NJ
More TOP STORIES News