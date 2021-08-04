Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns: NYT

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Massachusetts -- Former President Barack Obama has "significantly scaled back" his 60th birthday party due to the rising coronavirus cases, the New York Times reports.
A spokesperson says the event will now include only family and close friends.
Hundreds of former Obama Administration officials, celebrities and democratic donors had been planning to attend the party on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.
