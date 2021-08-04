Politics

Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns: NYT

EMBED <>More Videos

Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Massachusetts -- Former President Barack Obama has "significantly scaled back" his 60th birthday party due to the rising coronavirus cases, the New York Times reports.

A spokesperson says the event will now include only family and close friends.

Hundreds of former Obama Administration officials, celebrities and democratic donors had been planning to attend the party on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmassachusettsmichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead in horrific crash between car and tractor trailer
Broadway's 1st post-pandemic play opens for previews
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state probe finds
Biden, local govs call for Cuomo's resignation following AG report
AccuWeather: More clouds than sun, still comfortable
NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
New Jersey couple welcomes rare set of identical triplets
Show More
91-year-old man found dead inside Bronx storage shed
Shark sightings close Fire Island beach until further notice
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
Mayor de Blasio, NYPD team up for National Night Out
JetBlue will keep its headquarters in NYC
More TOP STORIES News