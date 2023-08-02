Infant and teen among 4 killed in Ocean County house fire

Four people were killed after the roof a building collapsed during a fire on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire in New Jersey that left four people dead on Tuesday has been ruled accidental and officials have identified the victims.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a building on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

First responders rescued 67-year-old Brenda Wright from the back of the home. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

Crews learned there were four people still inside and as they tried to rescue them, the roof collapsed -- forcing firefighters to evacuate.

"It is with great sadness that I must report the loss of Jennifer Wright, 39; Alaina Wright, 34; a 14 year-old female victim; and a 4 month-old infant, all of whom were occupants of the residence, and perished in the fire. This is an unspeakable tragedy, and our prayers are with the loved ones of these victims," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Wednesday.

A thorough investigation reveled the fire started on the porch. Officials said improperly discarded smoking material cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.

Billhimer said they have ruled the fire to be accidental.

