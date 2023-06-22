Video shows one car upside down in the driveway and a hole that was left in the side of the house.

At least 2 injured after car crashes into Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Nassau County (WABC) -- At least two people were injured after a car crashed into a Long Island home.

Officials say this happened on Harvey Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Video shows serious damage left behind from the crash. One car was upside down in the driveway and a hole was left in the side of the house.

There is no word on the condition of the people who were injured or what led up to the crash.

