Off-duty NYPD officer accused of punching side-view mirror, pulling gun in road rage incident

SELDEN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer is accused of punching a car's side-view mirror during a road rage incident and then later going to the driver's home and threatening the victim's father at gunpoint.

According to police, around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, 32-year-old Douglas Debonet got out of his car at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden in Suffolk County and broke the side-view mirror on a vehicle.

Later that day, around 5:30 p.m., police said Debonet went to the driver's home and was involved in an altercation with the driver's father during which he pulled out a gun.

Debonet and the victims are apparently neighors.

He was charged with criminal mischief and menacing and suspended from the NYPD without pay.

