Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly shooting at store in Queens

Diana Rocco reports on the apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police say an off-duty officer jumped into action Monday night when a gunman started shooting at two employees inside a business in Queens, killing one of them.The deadly incident unfolded at the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar store just after 6 p.m. on Cross Bay Boulevard in South Ozone Park.Police say a 63-year-old homeless man, identified as Steven Cohen, entered the store and started to argue with 26-year-old store employee Mohmediyan Tarwala and was asked to leave.The two store employees then pushed the suspect out of the store when he started acting unruly, according to authorities.Cohen left, then returned and allegedly shot Tarwala once in the stomach. Police say he also fired at the second employee, a 32-year-old, who was not hit.An off-duty officer was in the store at the time and saw the incident. He tackled Cohen, disarmed him, and held him until police arrived and took him into custody.Tarwala, of Kissena Boulevard in Queens, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.Charges against Cohen are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.Cohen's prior arrests include a 2000 robbery where he pushed his victim through the front window of a Waldbaum's supermarket and a 1982 assault, when he hit someone across the back with a chain. Both occurred in that Queens precinct.----------