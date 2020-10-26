Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A woman was killed by her husband in an apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan Monday morning, according to police.

Police say the 46-year-old man waited for his 40-year-old wife outside her apartment on Greenwich and Morris streets just after 9 a.m.

They became involved in argument, and police say the man slashed her with a knife before shooting her in the head and torso.

He then turned the gun on himself.

Also Read: Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in

The woman died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital from a gunshot wound to his head.

Their identities have not yet been released.

