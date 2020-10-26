LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A woman was killed by her husband in an apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan Monday morning, according to police.
Police say the 46-year-old man waited for his 40-year-old wife outside her apartment on Greenwich and Morris streets just after 9 a.m.
They became involved in argument, and police say the man slashed her with a knife before shooting her in the head and torso.
He then turned the gun on himself.
Also Read: Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in
The woman died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital from a gunshot wound to his head.
Their identities have not yet been released.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News