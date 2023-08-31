Off-duty NJ police officer charged with vehicular homicide following deadly crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Edison, NJ police officer has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly single-car crash in Franklin Township, Somerset County.

29-year-old Officer Amitoj Oberoi was off-duty at the time.

Investigators say he was speeding and intoxicated when he lost control of his 2007 Audi Q7 and crashed early Sunday morning.

It happened at 6:22 a.m. on Somerset Street (Route 27) near Voorhees Avenue.

Police say Oberoi's car hit several trees, lamp posts and a utility pole before coming to rest.

Two passengers, 20-year-old Victor Cabrera-Francisco of North Brunswick and 24-year-old Carlos Perez-Gaytan of Somerset, were killed.

A third passenger, a 29-year-old man whose name was not released, received minor injuries.

Oberoi, of Somerset, NJ, was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover.

He has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, Driving While Intoxicated, and other offenses.

