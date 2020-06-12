Bodycam video: Mount Vernon officer accused of excessive force with woman under arrest

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A Mount Vernon police officer was arrested Thursday and is accused of using excessive force with a woman under arrest in 2019.Officer Ryan Hughes surrendered in White Plains and was charged with reckless endangerment in connection the Aug. 24 incident.Hughes is accused of pushing the woman in his custody into an interview room with such force that she tripped over a garbage can and stumbled across the room.She hit a wall made of cinderblock and fell to the ground. Because she was handcuffed, she was unable to break her fall with her hands.The district attorney received video of the incident in January 2020 as part of a discovery disclosure and started an investigation.The investigation was hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, but the charges against the victim were dismissed in February 2020."This is a case where, sadly, a police officer has tarnished the reputation of his department and law enforcement officers everywhere," said District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. "Use of excessive force, or corrupt actions by any police officer, is a crime and will be prosecuted. My Office's Bureau of Public Integrity investigates thoroughly all such allegations and will hold those found to be at fault accountable for their actions.Hughes received a desk appearance ticket.----------