The district attorney said although the victim was not posing any threat, the officer punched him in the head and face more than a dozen times. Tom Negovan reports.

Officer punched man repeatedly while responding to call about child in crisis: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City police officer was indicted Wednesday after authorities say he punched a man more than a dozen times while responding to a call about a child in crisis.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday that NYPD Sgt. Christian Zapata was indicted on a charge of assault. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and was released on his own recognizance.

Zapata, 36, responded to a call of a teen with autism in crisis in Harlem in December of 2022.

Officials say Zapata and other responding officers were asked by the 43-year-old victim, the boyfriend of the child's mother, to put on facemasks but the officers refused to do so.

The victim tried to check on the child and officials say Zapata told him he was interfering and would be arrested.

As another officer started to back the victim down the hallway, the victim swatted the officer's hand and was then grabbed by both wrists and restrained, officials said.

The district attorney said although the victim was not posing any threat, Zapata reportedly stepped forward and punched the victim in the head and face more than a dozen times in the span of nine seconds.

Two other officers intervened and pulled Zapata away. Zapata was suspended after the incident and demoted to the rank of officer in August of 2023.

In a letter to the police commissioner, Zapata insisted he never loses his composure "because I understand the number one goal of policing is always de-escalation," according to court records.

"My actions in this incident should speak loud and clear that I perceived a hostile threat after the defendant aggressively put his hands on a police officer. I perceived the defendant fighting with my fellow officer and I responded accordingly. I will never standby and watch a fellow officer get hurt and I stand on that principle," the letter said according to court records.

The boyfriend was arrested following the incident, but the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to prosecute him, and investigated Zapata instead.

ALSO READ | What to know as student loan repayment resumes in October

A federal policy that has kept interest rates on student loans frozen at 0% for more than three years ends on September 1.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.