New video shows deadly police-involved shooting in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows a high-speed chase through several New Jersey towns that ends in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a man from Queens.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office released the video on Tuesday, related to the April 26 shooting.

Police say the chase started when 48-year-old Bradley Pullman made an illegal u-turn.

They say he failed to stop for a marked police car before the pursuit began.

The deadly chase took place across several towns in New Jersey and ended in Wayne.

Investigators say Pullman opened his car door with what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at police.

That's when officers fired their weapons and fatally wounded Pullman.

