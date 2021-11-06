New Jersey detective shot, injured during standoff with barricaded suspect

A MCPO Detective sustained a lower-body gunshot injury in the encounter that precipitated the continuing standoff with a barricaded suspect on Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch. The Detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged. No shots were fired by police. — Monmouth County Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 6, 2021

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A detective was shot and injured during a standoff with a barricaded suspect in New Jersey on Friday evening.The incident was reported in the 200 block of Chelsea Avenue around 6 p.m.Authorities said a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office detective suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.The detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.No shots were fired by police.Authorities said the standoff was still underway, but there was no danger to the public.----------