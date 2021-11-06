New Jersey detective shot, injured during standoff with barricaded suspect

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A detective was shot and injured during a standoff with a barricaded suspect in New Jersey on Friday evening.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of Chelsea Avenue around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office detective suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The detective was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.



No shots were fired by police.

Authorities said the standoff was still underway, but there was no danger to the public.



