Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey

ORANGE, Essex County (WABC) -- A police officer was shot in the leg in Orange Tuesday night.

The officer was shot in the area of Elm and Hillyer streets just before 9 p.m.

Another officer took him to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non life threatening injuries.



Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, and they are looking for a second.

At least two guns were recovered at the scene.

