Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey

The officer was shot in the area of Elm and Hillyer streets just before 9 p.m.
Another officer took him to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, and they are looking for a second.
At least two guns were recovered at the scene.
