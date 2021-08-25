Police officer shot and wounded in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10971688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cuomo granted clemency to one of the gang members behind the infamous Brinks armored truck robbery in 1981.

ORANGE, Essex County (WABC) -- A police officer was shot in the leg in Orange Tuesday night.The officer was shot in the area of Elm and Hillyer streets just before 9 p.m.Another officer took him to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non life threatening injuries.Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, and they are looking for a second.At least two guns were recovered at the scene.----------