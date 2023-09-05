Shawn and Edwin Rivera are set to appear in court after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty NYPD officer.

Brothers due in court after off-duty NYPD officer hurt in Queens in road rage shooting

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two brothers charged in a road rage incident that left an off-duty NYPD officer wounded in Queens are expected back in court Tuesday.

It happened on Queens Boulevard near 70th Street last week in Woodside.

Police say it all unfolded when the 26-year-old officer tried to bypass a white minivan blocking the Queens Boulevard service road.

He exchanged words with the minivan driver, Edwin Rivera, 32, and was eventually able to get by. But the two vehicles met up again.

Police say that's when Shawn Rivera, 27, smashed the rear window of the officer's Kia Soul.

The officer, Christopher Campos, drew his service weapon and called 911. Officials say Campos identified himself as an officer and told the passenger he was under arrest, but the passenger resisted.

"He reholstered his weapon and was trying to control the subject with his hands," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Investigators say Shawn and his brother, Edwin, got into a scuffle with the officer and tried to grab his weapon.

Two shots were fired.

One hit the officer in the leg and the other hit one of the brothers in the hand. Campos was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The off-duty officer has been on the force since 2018. He is assigned to the 81st precinct in Brooklyn.

Shawn and Edwin Rivera were charged with assault in the first degree, assault on a peace or police officer, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a

weapon in the second degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, and strangulation in the second degree. Shawn Rivera was additionally charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.