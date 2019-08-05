Nassau County officers honored for saving 3-year-old boy from drowning in pool

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Nassau County police officers who saved the life of a drowning child were honored for their heroic actions earlier this summer.

Charlie Whiffen, 3, was found floating face down in his family's pool on May 25.

Charlie loves swimming and was enjoying the family pool with his big sister when his mother realized he wasn't breathing.

He had somehow flipped under the water even though he was wearing a puddle jumper and playing with a tube.

When police arrived, they were met by the boy's mom who jumped into the pool to pull him out. The mother handed the child over the fence to the officers who then performed life-saving CPR.

He was then intubated and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

He has since made a full recovery and was there to thank the officers on Monday as the county honored them for their life-saving efforts.

