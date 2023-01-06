Suffolk County Police officers to leave hospital after stabbing incident

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- Two Suffolk County Police officers who were nearly killed in a recent stabbing incident will be released from the hospital Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of Suffolk County Police officers lined the hospital exit Friday morning to greet their fellow officers who were wounded in the line of duty.

One of the officers to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center on Friday is a 28-year-old man who had only been 11 months into the job when the incident happened.

On December 28 at around 5 p.m., Enrique Lopez was acting violently toward his roommate and threatening him with a fire extinguisher, police said.

When police arrived at the scene on Birchwood Road, Lopez pulled out a knife and stabbed both of the officers.

Officials say at least one of the officers was able to fire their weapon at Lopez during the incident. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect spent two years in jail for a 2011 arrest for assaulting an officer, officials said.

The second police officer at the scene was airlifted to the hospital, where he was put on life support. Officials say that officer is 26 years old, four years into the job, and a soon-to-be father.

Both officers being released are Army veterans who served in Afghanistan.

A third officer who also responded to the scene was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released, officials said.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.