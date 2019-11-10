CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a NYCHA no-no in Chelsea.
There is evidence that tenants of a public housing apartment put their unit up for rent on Airbnb.
The apartment is in the NYCHA complex that stretches from 25th to 28th Streets between 9th and 10th Avenues.
A mother and daughter booked a unit for $90 a night. They wound up reporting the official tenant.
Now there is talk of city council hearings on the matter.
Airbnb says it was unaware of the situation, and it supports a bam on rentals in affordable housing.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Officials: NYCHA tenants put up unit for rent on Airbnb
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News