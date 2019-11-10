Officials: NYCHA tenants put up unit for rent on Airbnb

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a NYCHA no-no in Chelsea.

There is evidence that tenants of a public housing apartment put their unit up for rent on Airbnb.

The apartment is in the NYCHA complex that stretches from 25th to 28th Streets between 9th and 10th Avenues.

A mother and daughter booked a unit for $90 a night. They wound up reporting the official tenant.

Now there is talk of city council hearings on the matter.

Airbnb says it was unaware of the situation, and it supports a bam on rentals in affordable housing.

