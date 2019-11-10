Officials: NYCHA tenants put up unit for rent on Airbnb

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a NYCHA no-no in Chelsea.There is evidence that tenants of a public housing apartment put their unit up for rent on Airbnb.The apartment is in the NYCHA complex that stretches from 25th to 28th Streets between 9th and 10th Avenues.A mother and daughter booked a unit for $90 a night. They wound up reporting the official tenant.Now there is talk of city council hearings on the matter.Airbnb says it was unaware of the situation, and it supports a bam on rentals in affordable housing.----------