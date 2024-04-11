'I don't mourn for OJ Simpson': Renowned attorney Gloria Allred implores public to remember victims

NEW YORK (WABC) -- High-profile attorney Gloria Allred passionately reacted to the death of O.J. Simpson on Thursday -- and used the opportunity to implore the public to remember the victims in the case that became "the trial of the century."

Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but was found liable in a separate civil trial, died at the age of 76.

Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Allred is renowned for representing a number of different women in major national cases, but representing the family of Nicole Brown Simpson was one of her first big cases.

Allred said while she feels bad for Simpson's children, she maintained that the former professional football player did kill his wife and Goldman.

"I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere," Allred said. "I don't mourn for O.J. Simpson, I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family and they should be remembered."

The public was mesmerized by his trial on live TV. His case sparked debates on race, gender, domestic abuse, celebrity justice and police misconduct.

"What was important was that there was some form of justice in the civil justice system that found that he was in fact liable for her wrongful death and the wrongful death of Ronald Goldman," Allred said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Bill Ritter recalls being in Los Angeles right after the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

