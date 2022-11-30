36-year-old man ran over by driver after dispute in Old Bridge parking lot

Old Bridge Police are looking for the suspect who ran over 36-year-old Jason Freeman multiple times in a parking lot and then fled the scene. Anthony Johnson has the story.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a horrific murder in New Jersey, where a 36-year-old man was run over several times by a driver who fled the scene.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Roade in Old Bridge.

Police say there was an altercation between the victim, 36-year-old Jason Freeman of Middletown, and another man in the parking lot.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if the argument began in the parking lot or if it was a road rage incident that spilled into the parking lot where the two men got involved in a heated debate.

The suspect then got into a white-colored vehicle with tinted windows and ran over Freeman multiple times before fleeing the scene.

A doctor in a nearby medical office came out to assist but it was too late. Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had the area closed off for hours as they tried to gather clues into the hit-and-run incident.

There were surveillance cameras found in a nearby medical office building complex.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Michael Cronin of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 or Detective Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732)745-4060.

