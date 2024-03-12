Father, 2 children hit by vehicle in Old Tappan, New Jersey

OLD TAPPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two children and their father were hit by a car in Old Tappan, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The family was walking to school around 8:20 a.m. when the vehicle struck them while they walked on Charles Place crossing in the crosswalk on Kay Street.

The vehicle was making a left-hand turn onto Kay Street and hit all three.

The young victims are believed to be elementary-aged.

The father and children suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

