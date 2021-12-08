Class-action lawsuit planned against NYC's private-sector vaccine mandate

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the most aggressive vaccine mandate in the country, requiring private-sector workers to get vaccinated by December 27.
"We are going to be filing a class-action lawsuit, we received dozens, dozens of calls yesterday and dozens more today, on behalf of any employee," attorney Louis Gelormino said. "Anybody that works in New York City that has a job in New York City, this could be from 16 years old to 75 years old, anybody that works in New York City that doesn't want to get the vaccination, we are going to be filing a class-action lawsuit on their behalf."
There are questions about how it's going to be enforced. The NYPD says they won't be the ones enforcing the mandate.
For businesses, it's yet another layer of red tape. They're worried it could lead to even more worker shortages.
But the mayor says the mandate is actually pro-business.
"They like to see the government lead. We did that with our own public employees, our own public schools. We proved it works," Mayor de Blasio said. "And then what we also heard from business leaders is whatever you do, don't let us go back to shut down. Don't let us go backward."
Of course, many companies have already imposed their own vaccine mandates without government intervention.
There are actually two key dates in the new measure.
The first, December 14, requires children ages 5 to 11 to show proof of one vaccine dose to get into places like restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers.
Then on December 27, there are more sweeping changes. That is when everyone ages 12 and up and all private-sector workers who are not working remotely will need to show proof of full vaccination.
That will impact an estimated 184,000 businesses.
The city's vaccination rate is already close to 90%, one of the highest in the nation.
