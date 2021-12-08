covid-19 variant

Class-action lawsuit planned against NYC's private-sector vaccine mandate

Coronavirus Update for New York City
Class-action lawsuit set to be filed against NYC's vaccine mandate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The lawsuits continue against New York City's vaccine mandate, with the latest coming from a Staten Island attorney who wants to file a class-action suit on behalf of anyone who works in the city that doesn't want to get vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the most aggressive vaccine mandate in the country, requiring private-sector workers to get vaccinated by December 27.

"We are going to be filing a class-action lawsuit, we received dozens, dozens of calls yesterday and dozens more today, on behalf of any employee," attorney Louis Gelormino said. "Anybody that works in New York City that has a job in New York City, this could be from 16 years old to 75 years old, anybody that works in New York City that doesn't want to get the vaccination, we are going to be filing a class-action lawsuit on their behalf."

There are questions about how it's going to be enforced. The NYPD says they won't be the ones enforcing the mandate.

For businesses, it's yet another layer of red tape. They're worried it could lead to even more worker shortages.

But the mayor says the mandate is actually pro-business.

"They like to see the government lead. We did that with our own public employees, our own public schools. We proved it works," Mayor de Blasio said. "And then what we also heard from business leaders is whatever you do, don't let us go back to shut down. Don't let us go backward."

Of course, many companies have already imposed their own vaccine mandates without government intervention.


There are actually two key dates in the new measure.

The first, December 14, requires children ages 5 to 11 to show proof of one vaccine dose to get into places like restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers.

Then on December 27, there are more sweeping changes. That is when everyone ages 12 and up and all private-sector workers who are not working remotely will need to show proof of full vaccination.

That will impact an estimated 184,000 businesses.

ALSO READ | New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by omicron

The city's vaccination rate is already close to 90%, one of the highest in the nation.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as First Lady
In an exclusive interview with Sade Baderinwa, Dr. Jill Biden offers a beacon of hope to Americans during the holidays as the country struggles amid the pandemic.



