4 major airlines cancel hundreds of Christmas flights due to omicron surge

Hundreds of flights never took the skies on Christmas Eve, and now more than 700 flights combined have been canceled on Christmas between four of the major U.S. airlines.
According to the website FlightAware, Delta Airlines has canceled 279 flights, approximately 14% of their total departures.
United Airlines is right behind them with 235 canceled flights, about 12% of their departures.
Meanwhile, FlightAware has JetBlue at 120 cancellations and American Airlines at 86.
This comes as more than two million air travelers passed through checkpoints on Thursday.
ALSO READ | Busiest travel day of the year underway amid COVID surge across Tri-State
Weather was to blame for a few of the cancellations, but airlines cite the nationwide surge in COVID cases as the primary cause.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip