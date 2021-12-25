Travel

4 major airlines cancel hundreds of Christmas flights due to omicron surge

Hundreds of flights canceled for 3rd straight day due to COVID surge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's turbulence within the domestic airline industry after thousands of flights were canceled due to staffing shortages caused by COVID.

Hundreds of flights never took the skies on Christmas Eve, and now more than 700 flights combined have been canceled on Christmas between four of the major U.S. airlines.
Delta, United and JetBlue announced they are canceling more than 300 flights on Christmas Eve -- some due to the surge of the omicron variant.



According to the website FlightAware, Delta Airlines has canceled 279 flights, approximately 14% of their total departures.

United Airlines is right behind them with 235 canceled flights, about 12% of their departures.

Meanwhile, FlightAware has JetBlue at 120 cancellations and American Airlines at 86.

This comes as more than two million air travelers passed through checkpoints on Thursday.

Weather was to blame for a few of the cancellations, but airlines cite the nationwide surge in COVID cases as the primary cause.


