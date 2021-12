4 major airlines cancel hundreds of Christmas flights due to omicron surge

EMBED >More News Videos Delta, United and JetBlue announced they are canceling more than 300 flights on Christmas Eve -- some due to the surge of the omicron variant.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's turbulence within the domestic airline industry after thousands of flights were canceled due to staffing shortages caused by COVID.Hundreds of flights never took the skies on Christmas Eve , and now more than 700 flights combined have been canceled on Christmas between four of the major U.S. airlines.According to the website FlightAware , Delta Airlines has canceled 279 flights, approximately 14% of their total departures.United Airlines is right behind them with 235 canceled flights, about 12% of their departures.Meanwhile, FlightAware has JetBlue at 120 cancellations and American Airlines at 86.This comes as more than two million air travelers passed through checkpoints on Thursday.Weather was to blame for a few of the cancellations, but airlines cite the nationwide surge in COVID cases as the primary cause.----------