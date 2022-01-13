Military doctors, nurses set to arrive next week in NY, NJ to help with omicron surge

Military doctors and nurses will soon enter the doors at Coney Island Hospital to help with staffing shortages.
New York is just one of six states that will receive help.
University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey is another one.
Hospitals in Rhode Island, Ohio Michigan, and New Mexico will also receive help.
Last month, the president told the defense department to prepare 1,000 military doctors and nurses for assignments at hospitals.
White House officials say 3,000 military medical workers have been deployed across the country since July 1.
The military deployment starts next week.
President Biden is expected to address the nation about hospital staffing shortages on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
