Health & Fitness

Military doctors, nurses set to arrive next week in NY, NJ to help with omicron surge

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Federal medical teams set to deploy to hospitals in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send military medical teams to the New York and New Jersey area to help with the omicron surge.

Military doctors and nurses will soon enter the doors at Coney Island Hospital to help with staffing shortages.

New York is just one of six states that will receive help.

University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey is another one.



Hospitals in Rhode Island, Ohio Michigan, and New Mexico will also receive help.

Last month, the president told the defense department to prepare 1,000 military doctors and nurses for assignments at hospitals.

White House officials say 3,000 military medical workers have been deployed across the country since July 1.



The military deployment starts next week.

President Biden is expected to address the nation about hospital staffing shortages on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

ALSO READ | CDC says it will update mask 'information' amid COVID surge
EMBED More News Videos

More than 1.4 million new COVID cases were reported in the U.S. in 24 hours as COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau for the first time in weeks.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityconey islandnewarknational guardomicron variantcoronavirushospitalcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidennursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 wounded after gunfire erupts in NYC rental hall
Funerals for Bronx fire victims begin amid calls for justice
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
Resident saves girl from Bronx apartment fire, reunites her with mom
AccuWeather: Milder with clouds
COVID Update: CDC weighs significant update to mask guidance
Broadway update: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' pausing shows until June
Show More
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
COVID Update: What face mask is best for you? Doctors weigh in
Series of carjackings take place in NYC within 1 hour span
Fake at home COVID tests are out there - how to spot them
More TOP STORIES News