Hochul promises 10M at-home tests, Mount Vernon school district goes fully remote

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All schools in Mount Vernon will move to fully virtual learning starting on Wednesday.Schools in the district will be closed to in-person learning until January 18.The superintendent made the decision Monday in response to surging COVID cases.The district is requiring testing for staff and students when they return next month, and will implement weekly testing at that time.Meantime, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new strategy to combat this COVID winter surge, that also provides testing help to schools.It includes sending out 10 million free at-home tests.Two million tests will go to schools and tests will also be sent to state-run vaccination sites.The governor will also make $65 million available to counties to help with vaccine and booster distribution along with enforcing the vaccine or mask mandate.