health

On Call with Dr. Jen: Advice from ABC's chief medical correspondent

Accurate and dependable medical news has never been more important. ABC7 is proud to team up with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, to produce the streaming series "On Call with Dr. Jen."

For the best viewing experience, you can watch "On Call with Dr. Jen" now on all our streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Simply search ABC 7 New York, download the app, and look for the Dr. Jen section.

The complete episodes can also be seen below:

EMBED More News Videos

What are the risks for pregnant women when it comes to COVID-19?  What about the vaccine?  Is it safe if you're pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant? Dr. Jen Ashton has the answers.


What are the risks for pregnant women when it comes toCOVID-19? What about the vaccine? Is it safe if you're pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant? Dr. Jen Ashton has the answers.

EMBED More News Videos


Dr. Jen shows you how to think like a doctor during the "New Normal" we are living through amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos


The COVID-19 variants are an increasing threat: Dr. Jen has what you need to know.

EMBED More News Videos



The COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Jen offers a primer

EMBED More News Videos


Traveling for the holidays? Watch this episode of "On Call with Dr. Jen" before hitting the road.

EMBED More News Videos


Dr. Jen has the facts on the COVID-19 vaccines.

EMBED More News Videos


FDA chief explains how the agency was reviewing the COVID vaccines.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jen Ashton helps you navigate the do's and don'ts of staying safe during the holidays amid a surging pandemic.



Dr. Jen helps you manage your mental health amid the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

They "beat" COVID-19 yet they continue to suffer from maladies related to their sickness months later, with no end to their suffering in sight. Watch On Call with Dr. Jen to hear their stories -- and learn what's being done to help them, exclusively on the ABC 7 New York streaming app on Roku/Amazon Fire TV/Apple TV/Android TV.


COVID-19 long haulers, Part 2: "On Call with Dr. Jen" shares the stories of those suffering from long-term health problems after seemingly recovering from COVID-19.

EMBED More News Videos

They "beat" COVID-19 yet they continue to suffer from maladies related to their sickness months later, with no end to their suffering in sight.


COVID-19 long haulers, Part 1: They "beat" COVID-19 yet they continue to suffer from maladies related to their sickness months later, with no end to their suffering in sight.

EMBED More News Videos

In our new streaming series "On Call with Dr. Jen," ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton looks at our winter health forecast.


ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton looks at our winter health forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruson call with dr jenpandemicdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Entertainment venues welcome audiences back in NY
COVID Updates: Vaccines will eventually outpace strands, officials say
NYC officials warn against large Easter gatherings due to COVID
1M eggs delivered to NY after price gouging scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Terrifying moment: Shooter opens fire inside NYC store
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
Man with long rap sheet arrested in pair of subway attacks
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says: Live coverage
Man with wife and son attacked in Central Park
Show More
LIVE: Biden to speak after report shows US added 916,000 jobs in March
Andrew Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone
Entertainment venues welcome audiences back in NY
Suspicious NY fires prompt investigation, calls for vigilance
NYC man, wife attempted to board cargo ship to join ISIS: Officials
More TOP STORIES News